Hiss Off, a Goth and Harajuku-inspired store, to open in Carytown: 'I wanted to create an experience'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tucked into a corner of Carytown, a shop with neon pink walls and some goth influence is set to open its doors next week. Hiss Off, a goth and Harajuku-inspired clothing and vintage décor store will open at 3122 W. Cary St. on July 1.

Owner Sophie Smith originally hails from southwest Virginia, and attended Radford University, where she received a BFA in graphic design. During her college years, Smith began selling vintage home goods and clothing online, running a shop on the reselling website Depop for around four years. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.