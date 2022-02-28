His family escaped Ukraine a week before Russia invaded. Now he's helping others get out.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia man and his family have made their way into Romania after escaping from Central Ukraine just days before the war began.

Todd Gallagher and his family are missionaries that are sponsored by the Heights Baptist Church.

"I am in Brasov, Romania which is South Central Romania about six and a half hours from the border of Ukraine," Gallagher said.

Gallagher spent 20 years in Central Virginia and spent much of that time as a member of the Heights Baptist Church in southern Chesterfield County.

"I met Todd about 20 years ago when he was moving up here to take a job in the Richmond area from Florida and we became friends," Wes Rose, a missions pastor with the church, said.

WTVR

Wes Rose has also spent some time in Ukraine.

"It was wonderful, the Ukrainian people in general, they're gentle giants," Rose said.

A few years ago, Todd met someone, tying himself even closer to Ukraine.

"He married a Ukrainian lady, Veronica, and they were members here at the church and very involved in teaching, with working with the youth and actually and ultimately, they were leading teams over to Ukraine," Rose said.

Photo shared with WTVR

But just a week before Russia invaded Ukraine, Todd, his wife and their three children got out and into a safe spot in Romania. They immediately got to work.

"We thought about going back to the United States but then we started seeing opportunities to minister back into Ukraine," Gallagher said.

Now, they are focused on bringing in refugees who are trying to escape the war.

"12 hour round trip to pick up these people and bring them here," Gallagher said.

It's a labor of love that's not cheap.

"Yesterday, I had 11 vans going up to get 72 people and it was $983 in fuel," Gallagher said.

While his wife's family remains in Ukraine and can hear bombs dropping, Todd continues to try and get as many people out as he can.

"I believe God has me right where he wants me," Gallagher said.

Both Todd and the Heights Baptist Church are asking for prayers, not just for him and his family but for the Ukrainian people as well.

A special fund has been set up to help Todd with the new role he has undertaken. You can contribute to that fund here.