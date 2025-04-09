Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in South Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Watch Now
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in South Richmond shooting

April 9, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — A young woman was shot in Richmond's Hillside Court on Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened along Lone Street around 5:15 p.m.

Sources said the woman, who is in her 20s, was taken to an area hospital and is currently in surgery.

She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was also potentially dragged by a car leaving the scene, according to sources. Her injuries are considered life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

