Volunteers create moving 'Hill of Heroes' with 12,000 flags at Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. — Volunteers, service members and veterans gathered at the Virginia War Memorial on Friday to create the Hill of Heroes, a powerful tribute to Virginia's fallen heroes.

Nearly 12,000 miniature American flags were placed on the hills surrounding the Shrine of Memory, marking the seventh consecutive year of this moving display.

The flags honor those who served our country from World War II up until today.

"I've been here both for the installation and for retrieving the flags. It means to me is a chance to show my respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice," volunteer David Sittler said.

The Hill of Heroes will be on display until Friday, July 11. Volunteers will also be needed to help remove the flags that day.

Those interested in participating can visit the Virginia War Memorial website.



