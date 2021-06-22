Thousands of flags cover the Hill of Heroes in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia War Memorial will honor the 12,000 Virginia women and men who gave their lives while serving in the military since World War II. The Hill of Heroes exhibit will be displayed from June 25 through July 9.

Twelve thousand American flags will be displayed on the ground of the Virginia War memorial acknowledging the service and sacrifice of each Virginian. Over 100 volunteers and community veteran organizations will participate in flag placement.

The Virginia War Memorial The Hill of Heroes in 2020

This will be the third year the Virginia War Memorial has displayed the Hill of Heroes. Each name of the service member honored is also engraved on the walls of the Memorial Shrines Memory.

“With the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions, the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory – 20thCentury, Shrine of Memory – Global War on Terrorism and Beyond, Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center, and C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion are again open seven days a week for visitation, including on Independence Day, July 4,” Virginia War Memorial Director Clay Mountcastle said.

There are many new exhibits to view that have been added within the past 18 months including the Virginia Medal of Honor Receipts Gallery and the Veterans Art Gallery.

Admission to this event is free.

If you are not fully vaccinated The Virginia War Memorial asked that you wear a mask inside the building.

Visitation hours are Monday - Saturday 9 a.m - 4 p.m. and Sunday Noon - 4 p.m.

The grounds are open every day during daylight hours.