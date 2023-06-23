Volunteers needed to install 12,000 flags at Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. — 12,000 is a significant number for the Virginia War Memorial.

On Friday, the memorial on Belvidere Street will honor and recognize the thousands of Virginia men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our country with an American flag installation.

Memorial operations manager Ben King has organized the annual "Hill of Heroes" display for the past three years.

Thursday, CBS 6 caught up with King as he and a volunteer group with Dominion Energy prepared the site.

“Every single time you plant a flag, you're ensuring that a service member who died on your behalf is remembered. It’s really the people that come here that bring this place to life,” King explained.

The Hill of Heroes display will run through July 14. This is the fifth year that the Virginia War Memorial has honored the fallen heroes in this way.

The placing of the flags will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Those interested in helping place flags should contact King via email at benjamin.king@dvs.virginia.gov or by calling (804) 786-2060.

“The sight of thousands of flags covering the Memorial grounds is truly awe-inspiring and inspirational and will remind all of us of tremendous sacrifices of our Virginia heroes who gave their all to protect our precious freedoms,” said Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle.

Following the installation of the flags on June 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation and corporate sponsors Altria and Virginia Housing will host a free community celebration for children and adults featuring military vehicles, crafts and educational activities, live music, food trucks and more.