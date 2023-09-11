Hill City Church buys UTurn sports complex for $5.7M

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A faith-based sports and coworking complex is under new management and in the hands of a new owner who’s planning to take it into a new era. UTurn has sold its indoor sports facility at 2101 Maywill St. to Hill City Church, which has held services at the Westwood-area building since its founding nearly a decade ago.

The church, led by wife-and-husband lead pastors Lacy and John Wagler, bought the 4.5-acre property through an LLC in a deal that closed Sept. 1. The purchasing entity, called The Commons RVA LLC, paid over $5.7 million – the same amount that Henrico County assessed the property at this year.

