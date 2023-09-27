Hild’s second attempt at new trial denied by federal judge

RICHMOND, Va. -- Michael Hild’s latest attempt to win a new trial has been shut down by a federal judge, but the former Live Well Financial CEO still has at least one other shot at overturning his fraud conviction and avoiding prison time.

Hild earlier this month was denied in his continued quest to be granted a redo of the 2021 jury trial that found him guilty of five counts of fraud related to a bond pricing scheme that toppled his once fast-rising Chesterfield-based reverse mortgage company.

U.S. District Court Judge Ronnie Abrams ruled in a 26-page, Sept. 12 opinion that a new trial is not warranted, despite Hild’s claim that new evidence had been discovered in his case post-trial.

