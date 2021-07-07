Watch
Hilds hit with $110M lawsuit

Richmond BizSense
Michael and Laura Hild
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jul 07, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- As he awaits sentencing in the criminal trial that found him guilty of a massive bond pricing scheme, Michael Hild has another legal issue to contend with — and now his wife has become entangled in the fallout.

The trustee overseeing the bankruptcy of Hild’s collapsed Chesterfield-based mortgage company Live Well Financial has filed suit against him, his wife Laura, their various business and real estate holdings, and others, seeking to recoup a total of $110 million in damages for the firm’s creditors. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

