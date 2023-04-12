School bus driver wins $100,000 from Virginia Lottery ticket

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A school bus driver won big after playing a Virginia Lottery scratcher game she bought from a 7-Eleven store on Patterson Avenue in Richmond.

Hilda Ampy, who is from North Chesterfield, won a prize of $100,000 from a $326,000,000 Fortune game ticket.

Ampy told Virginia Lottery when she scratched the ticket and realized what she had won, she was amazed.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” she told Lottery officials. “I was so excited!”

The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.43.