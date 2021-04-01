Highway worker dies after being hit by truck on Northern Neck

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. -- State police are investigating after a highway worker hit by a truck in a work zone Wednesday afternoon on the Northern Neck has died.

Troopers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1700 block of Weems Road in Lancaster County at 1:55 p.m.

Officials said the northbound lane of Weems Road was blocked for a highway project when 58-year-old Michael H. Paynter, of Blackstone, was hit by a truck that was backing up.

Paynter was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, according to troopers.

"Paynter, as well as the truck and driver, were part of the work zone crew," troopers said.

Officials said no one else was injured in the crash.

Troopers said their investigation into what happened remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.