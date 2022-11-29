Police: Highland Springs students arrested with guns at school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police found a gun on a Highland Springs High School student when they arrested him in school Tuesday in connection to an October shooting.

The student, whose name and age were not released, was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Those charges were added to previous charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a minor charges the student faced in connection to the October 17 shooting.

"During the [October 17] investigation, it was determined that shots were fired into an occupied vehicle, but the victims did not sustain any injuries," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The juvenile was transported to the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office, where he remains in custody at the Juvenile Detention home. There was no known active threat to anyone at the school."

In an unrelated incident, another Highland Springs student was detained and a gun was recovered. They plan to charge this student with the possession of a concealed weapon, the possession of a firearm on school property, the manufacture, importation, sale, possession, transfer or transportation of trigger activators prohibited penalty, the possession of a firearm under 18 and the possession of marijuana on school property.

