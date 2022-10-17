Students pepper-sprayed, officer hurt in Highland Springs High School fight

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Pepper spray was used to stop a fight at Highland Springs High School in eastern Henrico on Monday. The school was placed on "Lock and Teach" mode after the fight which broke out between students at about 9 a.m.

"Upon arrival at the scene, [Henrico Police] officers were informed there was an altercation between a handful of students which quickly escalated into a large fight. A school resource officer used OC spray to de-escalate the situation," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the situation. "Due to this measure, several students received treatment on site for side-effects, while others left the

property. Henrico Fire transported two individuals for additional treatment."

Police said a school resource officer was assaulted and suffered a minor injury.

"This remains an active investigation. There is no threat to the community," police continued. "Our Division members are working with Henrico County Public Schools to ensure all students remain in a safe learning environment. Additional police resources will be on site for the remainder of the day."

Neither police nor the school system has discussed what prompted the fight at school.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.