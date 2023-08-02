Watch Now
Highland Springs apartment community set to double in size with $58M project

<i>(Jonathan Spiers photos, Richmond BizSense)</i>
A Highland Woods banner was placed over the Bellsun Apartments signage after Oliver Properties’ recent purchase of the complex. <br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 12:40 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 12:40:46-04

RICHMOND, Va. — A multimillion-dollar effort to enhance and expand a Highland Springs apartment community is kicking into high gear. Oliver Properties is about halfway through a $58 million project to upgrade its Highland Woods Apartments and nearby Highlands Townhouses and add to them with an infill development that will double the number of rental units there. The complex at 509 E. Beal St. is across Oak Avenue from the old Highland Springs High School, which has been replaced with a new campus nearby.

