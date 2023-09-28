Highland Park residents sick of nightly gunfire plaguing their community: 'It sounded like Beirut'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Residents of Richmond's Highland Park community have said it's becoming almost a nightly event to run and duck for cover from random rapid gunfire plaguing the neighborhood.

"It sounded like Beirut. It's off the chain," Highland Park resident Melvin Nelson said of a Tuesday night shooting that caused a driver to run off the road on Richmond Henrico Turnpike.

The driver and his young passenger were not seriously injured but told police they were worried they would be hit by bullets.

"There was two guns firing out and luckily it was on the opposite side of the street," another Highland Park resident, Joe Sklonik said. "But physically stressful, hearing gunshots always is just sad to see."

Longtime residents like Melvin Nelson say the duck and run in his Highland Park community is getting old. "Every night it's terrible. It makes you want to pack up and move away," Nelson said.

Neighbors feel that more police patrolling the area would help put an end to crime in the community. But many of them know that the numbers are not in their favor for more patrol to happen.

"They don't have anybody, they're damn short," Nelson said.

According to the Richmond Police Chief, the department is short by over 135 officer vacancies. Residents are hoping that this shortage doesn't affect their quality of life.

"I've lived here three months and I've felt comfortable. I've walked and biked around here," Sklonik said. "I will say that 5 or 10 years ago, residents wouldn't feel this way and it's an improving area. This stuff occasionally happens, but I've always felt safe here."

What else is making Melvin Nelson cringe? The caliber of weapons being used in the shootings. The clap of gunfire tells Nelson and his neighbors that small guns are not being used.

