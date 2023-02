RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was killed in a Richmond shooting on Monday night, police said.

Just after 9 p.m. on Monday, police were called to 1209 Highland Avenue in Richmond.

Upon their arrival, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.