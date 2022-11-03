'Seizing tomorrow today' is theme of this year's Higher Ground Leadership Conference

RICHMOND, Va. -- Giving women the space they need to grow and develop in their professional and personal lives is the focal point of the Higher Ground Leadership Conference at the Richmond Marriott on Friday.

This is the 16th year of the event, which is presented by the Grace E. Harris Leadership Institute at VCU's L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.

The conference draw hundreds of professionals and connects them with executive coaches from around the state who will help them think about leadership in their professional and personal lives.

Headlining the event will be Dr. Janet Taylor, a nationally recognized expert community psychiatrist and executive coach. She has been on the front lines of battling emotional impacts on mental health.

Dr. Nakeina Douglas-Glenn, the director of the Grace E. Harris Leadership Institute, said "seizing tomorrow today" is the theme of this year’s conference.

“We are really excited about this theme after the last two years of tumultuous kinds of experiences,” Douglas-Glenn said. “This year provides a space where women can come together and think about their leadership in a prospective way — thinking about the future and engaging action plans around it.”

WTVR CBS 6 Problem Solver Shelby Brown will serve as panel moderator at the conference Friday.

This event is also a precursor to another women’s leadership initiative offered by the Grace E. Harris Leadership Institute.

Click here for more information about that 5-month program.

