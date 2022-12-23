Watch Now
High winds, downed trees knock out power for thousands in Central Virginia

Posted at 12:29 PM, Dec 23, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy reported thousands of power outages across Virginia Friday as an arctic front brings very cold and windy conditions to the Commonwealth.

Wind Alert
A wind advisory is in effect for the entire state, with a high wind warning in the mountains for gusts over 60 mph.

As of about 12:30 p.m, power was out to more than 27,600 homes in Central Virginia, according to Dominion Energy. There were more than 82,600 Dominion Energy customers without power in the Commonwealth.

The majority of the power outages were in Chesterfield (11,102), Dinwiddie (1,408), Goochland (3,953), Hanover (1,417), Henrico (3,441), New Kent (3,135), Powhatan (1,556) and Richmond City (938), according to an online outage map.

Officials with Northern Neck Electric Cooperative said about 400 homes were without power.

"The two largest of these outage events are in Northumberland and Lancaster," officials said. "Restoration teams are actively working to restore power. The estimated time of restoration for these two outages is 4 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectively."

Additionally, a wind chill advisory is in effect late Friday into Saturday for wind chills near or below zero. Wind chills will be near or below 10 degrees by late in the afternoon.

Click here for a live look at the high winds and extreme cold impacting Central Virginia.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. Do you have downed trees or storm damage where you live? Share your photos and video on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

