High-ranking G-Shine Bloods member sentenced for drug trafficking in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man who prosecutors describe as a "high-ranking member" of the G-Shine Bloods was sentenced to fifteen years in federal prison for trafficking drugs out of a home near the busy intersection of East Little Creek Road and Tidewater Drive.

30-year-old Torian Marquise Nemow, also known as "Hurkio Streetz," faced U.S. District Judge Elizabeth W. Hanes at a hearing Tuesday morning at the federal courthouse on Granby Street. In addition to fifteen years of confinement, Hanes also ordered a five-year term of supervised probation after his release.

Western Tidewater Regional Jail 30-year-old Torian Marquise Nemow

Court documents filed ahead of the sentencing hearing said Nemow was "jumped into the gang around the age of 9 years old," and later rose through the ranks of the Hampton Roads G-Shine/Gangster Killer Bloods (GBK), a subset of the United Blood Nation.

At a plea hearing in December, Nemow signed a statement of facts acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence prove his involvement in the drug trafficking conspiracy beyond a reasonable doubt.

Nemow was arrested on April 29, 2022, when Norfolk and Virginia Beach police officers arrived at his Orchid Avenue home with a search warrant. Nemow ran out of the home through a side door, but he was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Inside the home, investigators found over 2,300 methamphetamine pills, twenty-seven pounds of cannabis, fifty-six bottles of promethazine, $60,000 in cash, three digital scales, drug packaging materials, two handguns with 145 rounds of ammunition, two cell phones, along with "owe sheets" listing customers who had unpaid drug debts.

Samira Harris, mother to three of Nemow's four children, wrote a character letter to Judge Hanes asking for a lighter sentence.

"Honestly, your honor, Mr. Nemow is a a really good guy despite the charges," Harris said, calling him "a hard worker and provider for our family."

Nemow's attorney, Chad Dorsk, argued that the crimes were an unfortunate byproduct of being "raised in a toxic environment," adding that "his lack of positive experiences in his most formative years created the man, and now he is paying the price."

For their part, prosecutors acknowledged Nemow's troubled upbringing, but noted that he "was not a follower who was merely subsumed by street life and gangs," but rather, "he played an active role in contributing to the violence in the community and the influx of drugs in Hampton Roads."