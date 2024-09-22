2 shot in Hopewell neighborhood after calls about 'multiple shots fired,' police say

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Two men in their 60s remain hospitalized after a shooting in a Hopewell neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of High Avenue at 12:05 a.m. for calls about "multiple shots fired," Lt. Cheyenne Casale with Hopewell Police said. That is the city's Arlington neighborhood.

"While responding to the scene, police were notified that a male subject walked into the ER with life-threatening gunshot wounds," Casale said. "Immediately following that call, police were also dispatched to the 200 block of E. Broadway about a male subject lying in a hallway."

That man was also taken to an area hospital with what officials described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

"The two men involved were victims of the High Avenue shooting," Casale said.

Both victims, a 63-year-old man and a 67-year-old man both from Hopewell, remain hospitalized Sunday morning, Casale said.

Police said they found numerous shell casings in the road along High Avenue.

No arrests have been made and officials said the department's Criminal Investigation Unit has launched an investigation.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip to the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using theP3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.