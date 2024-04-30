HHHunt looks to add 57 townhomes beside River Mill development in Henrico County

RICHMOND, Va. -- More homes are in the works for the massive River Mill development in central Henrico through a new section that would add dozens of townhouse units.

HHHunt Homes is planning to build 57 townhomes on an 8-acre site southeast of Woodman and Winfrey roads.

The undeveloped site adjoins River Mill proper and is just west of an 82-unit townhome section that was part of the original 2016 rezoning. HHHunt has started building those townhomes after development plans were approved in 2022.

HHHunt is under contract to purchase the 8-acre site from Winfrey Road LLC, which has owned the site since the mid-2000s and also owned the adjacent 20-acre section, part of which has been placed under a conservation easement.

