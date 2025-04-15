Powhatan rallies to help fire-damaged Hertzler Farm and Feed

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Days after fire damaged Hertzler Farm and Feed, the community is coming together to help the family farm in Powhatan County.

"We are living day by day and doing what we can to prepare for the coming weeks and months. We have been blessed with a meal train, GoFundMe, and are creating a SignUpGenius and Amazon list for our top needs," the family posted on social media, sharing the links the community can use to help.



While no one was hurt in Saturday night's fire, it did kill several animals in the Hertzler Farm and Feed and Quarterfield Markets buildings on Buckingham Road.

"The first personnel arrived in less than four minutes and found a farm-based business heavily involved in fire, with several other buildings being threatened. Several hoses were used to slow the fire while a tanker shuttle could be established," Powhatan Fire posted on social media. "Since there are no fire hydrants on the property, fire engines had to be positioned to allow tankers to shuttle water from a nearby water source, dump their water, and then bring more water back to the scene. Approximately 55,000 gallons were used throughout the incident."

Since the 1980s, Hertzler Farm and Feed has served the community with "farm, pet, lawn, and garden supplies," according to the GoFundMe.

"Three generations of Hertzlers have worked together to create Quarterfield Markets – an indoor farmers market for producers, artisans, and growers to connect to the community," the page continued. "Our community has supported the Hertzlers for generations and I ask that we continue to show up and support what is great in our community!"



