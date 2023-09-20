Watch Now
Hermitage High School student dies in Tuesday evening car crash

A Tuesday evening car crash in Henrico County has left one Hermitage High School student dead, and two other Hermitage students with non-life-threatening injuries.
Posted at 11:08 PM, Sep 19, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Tuesday evening car crash in Henrico County has left one Hermitage High School student dead, and two other Hermitage students with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three teenagers were in a car when it crashed at the intersection of Olde West and Kilcolman Drives in Henrico, just before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, police say.

All three passengers were taken to an area hospital, where one passenger died from his injuries.

Police believe speed played a factor in the car crash.

Henrico County Public Schools will have counselors and resources available at Hermitage for any students and staff during this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

