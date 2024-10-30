Watch Now
Seniors go Trunk or Treating in Richmond: 'It's just joy'

Who says trick-or-treating is just for kids?
RICHMOND, Va. — Who says Halloween candy and trick-or-treating are just for kids? Seniors living at  Hermitage Richmond on Westwood Avenue got into the Halloween spirit this week for a special trunk-or-treat party.

The seniors went car to car in the center's parking lot to collect candy and connect with the past.

"So for most of them, it's about reliving experiences that they remember, either through their childhood or through their families, as they did it for their children," a Hermitage Richmond employee told CBS 6. "We have an opportunity to provide them with that experience again."

When we asked one resident when he last went trick-or-treating, he said the time span was "incalculable."

"It's wonderful. It's uplifting. I've never seen anything like this, and to see people my age and older and younger, and it's just, it's just joy," he said.

Hermitage Richmond hopes to make this an annual event.

