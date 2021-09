HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- As the mixed-use revival of Regency mall continues across the street, the long-dormant former Toys ‘R’ Us building on Quioccasin Road is undergoing its own transformation. Work is underway on a renovation and expansion of the former toy store, with plans pointing to a new facility for PPD, a North Carolina-based pharmaceutical research firm that expanded to Henrico County a decade ago. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

