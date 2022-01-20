Watch
Here's what going up on Broad Street in Richmond

Jonathan Spiers
The Ascend RVA building at Broad and Lombardy streets rises 12 stories above the intersection, the limit allowed under the city’s TOD-1 zoning.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jan 20, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- What once was a gas station at Broad and Lombardy streets is now on track to become home to 168 apartments in a 12-story tower taking shape near VCU. A new addition to the city skyline west of downtown, the $26 million building at the intersection’s northwest corner is on schedule for completion this August, wrapping up construction that got underway last spring. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

