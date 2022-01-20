Here's what going up on Broad Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- What once was a gas station at Broad and Lombardy streets is now on track to become home to 168 apartments in a 12-story tower taking shape near VCU. A new addition to the city skyline west of downtown, the $26 million building at the intersection’s northwest corner is on schedule for completion this August, wrapping up construction that got underway last spring. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

