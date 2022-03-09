Here's the latest snow update for Virginia on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The next storm system comes in Friday night, so after sunshine on Friday rain spreads into the area Friday night into Saturday morning.

This is a pretty strong cold front that comes through by late morning and midday.

We'll have some rain in the morning once the front passes by, it'll be enough cold air to maybe cause some sleet or some snow showers across Northwestern Virginia by the end of the morning.

During the afternoon Saturday, as that cold air filters in the temperatures crash, it may be cold enough at least above the ground, to get some sleet or some snow, or some snow showers.

This will not be a long event. Temperatures on the ground will be at least a little bit above freezing , so I tihnk any accumulations from this are going to be kind of low.

If we see any accumulation it would be on the grassy surfaces I think mostly north of Interstate 64.

Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

