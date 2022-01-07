Here are the priciest homes sold in Richmond last month

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 12-year-old house in Richmond’s West End, a 110-year-old home in the heart of VCU and a 114-acre farm in Gum Spring led the pack of the priciest residential real estate sales in the Richmond area in December.

Topping the list was 4105 Exeter Road, a 7,200-square-foot house in Windsor Farms that sold Dec. 2 for $2.35 million, below its Sept. 2 list price of $2.49 million. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.