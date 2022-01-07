Watch
Here are the priciest homes sold in Richmond last month

Sara Eastman Weidner
The house at 4105 Exeter Road in Windsor Farms topped area home sales in December.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jan 07, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A 12-year-old house in Richmond’s West End, a 110-year-old home in the heart of VCU and a 114-acre farm in Gum Spring led the pack of the priciest residential real estate sales in the Richmond area in December.

Topping the list was 4105 Exeter Road, a 7,200-square-foot house in Windsor Farms that sold Dec. 2 for $2.35 million, below its Sept. 2 list price of $2.49 million. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

