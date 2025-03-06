Herbert Small, a fixture in the Colonial Heights community, dies at 98

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Herbert Small, a fixture in the Colonial Heights community for decades, has died at age 98.

Small was the former Vice President of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes in Colonial Heights.

"Herbert dedicated his life to serving others, both in funeral service and in our community. His kindness, leadership, and commitment to helping families in their times of need made a lasting impact on so many," the funeral home said in a Facebook post.

Senior reporter Wayne Covil attended Small's 95th birthday celebration in 2022.

“Had a good life, I really have,” Small said at the time. “I look back over my life, not to glorify or anything, just a matter of looking back over your life to say, what have I done, who have I helped.”

Before he worked in the funeral business, Small served in the United States Navy during World War II at just 17 years old.

In 2022, Small said his stint in the Navy taught him something mortuary college could not, how to deal with people with empathy and compassion.

"You put yourself in their position, you really do. If you're going to be a success in life, you have to look at other people's problems as well as your own," Small said. "I would wake up in the middle of the night, thinking about somebody I'd talked to at three o'clock in the afternoon."

How being surrounded by death helped Herbert Small live a good life

Early in the days of the first ambulance service, Colonial Heights parked an ambulance at Small funeral home and Herbert Small was there lending his helping hand.

"We were the only ambulance in Colonial Heights," he said. "We had a lot of OB cases. If you've been to mortuary college, you learn how to do have a baby, at least I did. I've delivered about five or six babies in my lifetime."

Small also dedicated time to the American Legion, the Masonic Order, and was a founding member of the Colonial Heights Kiwanis Club. His wife of 75 years, Arline, died in October 2023.

"He will be deeply missed, but we take comfort in knowing he is now reunited with his beloved wife, Arline H. Small," the funeral home said.

Click here to read more about Small's legacy.



