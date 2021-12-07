Henrico Police searching for 48-year-old man who needs medication

HENRICO, Va. -- Henrico County Police need your help finding 48-year-old Henry “Edward” Albright, who was reported missing by his family on Monday.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and jeans. He may be driving a beige-colored Lexus SUV.

Albright requires daily medication for seizures. He’s also part of Henrico’s Project Lifesaver program, which is setup to use state of the art technology and specially trained officers to locate individuals who have Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or autism.

Officers searched near Albright's home and around the Carillon in Richmond where family believed him to be, but he was not found.

Call your local law enforcement or Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 if you see him.

