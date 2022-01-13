Henrico mother wants accountability after son's hair set on fire at school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Her son was in math class but a Henrico mom says how he ended up with second-and third-degree burns to his head is impossible to understand.

"When I came to the school, they had the fire out which is good but the burns were there and we had to rush him to the emergency room," she said.

That mom, who does not want her name used, says she wants swift accountability and punishment for a student who did this to her son, an 8th grader at John Rolfe Middle School.

"They reached out to let me know that a student had burned his hair,” she said.

Police say a lighter was used and Crime Insider sources say a female student flicked a lighter and the 13-year-old boy's hair quickly caught fire.

“Why did she have a lighter to begin with?” the frustrated mother asked. “I guess we don't have detectors as students walk through the door. I guess Henrico County doesn't do that, so they wouldn't find it anyway, so I’m just, I’m just hoping this doesn't happen to anyone else."

She said doctors told her there are second-and third-degree burns on the side of her son’s head and ear.

Mom adds the humiliation and pain of the burns will take time to heal and she doesn't know what led up to the attack.

She encourages parents to speak with their children, saying actions have consequences and the burns suffered by a student won't going to miraculously go away.

"You can't do that, and be like oops, I did that and keep on moving,” she said. “It doesn't and won't work like that."

Henrico Police, Henrico schools and the fire marshal are all involved in the investigation.

The teen is recovering at VCU's burn unit.