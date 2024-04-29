Watch Now
Henrico County yanks funding for Henricus historical site

BizSense
Posted at 6:51 AM, Apr 29, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A nonprofit dedicated to sharing the history of Henrico’s earliest days will not be getting funding support from the county in the coming fiscal year.

Henricus Historical Park is short roughly a third of its annual operating budget after the Henrico Board of Supervisors approved its fiscal year 2025 spending plan without money earmarked for the riverfront attraction.

The decision came as a surprise to George Drumwright, board chairman of the Henricus Foundation, which runs the 10-acre historical site and its recreated 1600s-era English fort and Powhatan village at 251 Henricus Park Road near Chester.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

