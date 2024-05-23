Henrico's StyleCraft Homes opens doors on bigger Lakeside homebase

RICHMOND, Va. -- As it adds to an already busy local workload, Henrico-based builder StyleCraft Homes has wrapped up a sizable addition to its Lakeside HQ that’s consolidating operations and taking the 25-year-old company into its next quarter-century.
StyleCraft cut the ribbon on its expanded headquarters at 6225 Lakeside Ave., where it recently finished a 10,000-square-foot addition that triples the footprint of its original building.
The larger digs include a design studio, replacing an off-site studio it had on Shrader Road. The expansion also coincides with StyleCraft’s 25th anniversary, which company President Richard Kuhn said was unintentional.
