Woman, 89, dies after catching on fire while smoking in Henrico County, officials say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An 89-year-old woman died after she caught on fire while smoking a cigarette in Henrico County on Wednesday, according to fire officials.

Emergency crews were called to the 1600 block of Westbrook Avenue for a structure fire around noon. When crews got to the scene, they found there was no fire but found a woman outside her apartment who was "alert and showed signs of extensive burn injuries."

"Medics immediately began performing lifesaving care and quickly transported her to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries Wednesday night," a Henrico Fire spokesperson said.

The fire marshal determined the fire was accidental and that the victim caught fire while smoking.

“This was an unfortunate and tragic incident,” Henrico Fire Marshal Scott Sutton said. “Our hearts go out to the family and to the loved ones who have been impacted.”

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

