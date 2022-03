HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 72 year old woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Henrico on Sunday evening.

On Sunday around 5:30 p.m., Henrico first responders arrived to the intersection of Hungary Road and Fairlake Lane for a crash between a Mazda Tribute and a Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the Mazda, Nu Tang of Henrico County died of her injuries.

The crash is under investigation at this time.