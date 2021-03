CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico woman is dead after a car crash in Chesterfield County around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Chesterfield County Police, the crash happened when a 2005 Toyota 4Runner veered off the right side of Kingston Avenue and the driver overcorrected, causing the car to overturn.

The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Natalie Moore, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Police are still investigating the crash.