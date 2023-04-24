18-year-old Henrico man arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 19-year-old

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old was arrested and charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man Saturday night.

Henrico Police said Richmond Police let them know about a gunshot victim brought into VCU Medical Center around 11 p.m.

Officers were able to find the scene of the shooting at a home in the 3700 block of Whitlock Avenue in Henrico County.

The victim, identified as Timothy Hicks, died from his injuries at the hospital.

William Lamonte Johnson of Henrico County was arrested in connection to the shooting. Police said he was charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Johnson is being held without bond at the Henrico County jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with informationcan call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or visit www.p3tips.com; both methods are anonymous.