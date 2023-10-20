Watch Now
New Henrico scanners have discovered 4 weapons so far this school year

Posted at 3:37 PM, Oct 20, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A taser and pepper spray were confiscated at J.R. Tucker High School and two tasers were confiscated at Highland Springs High School in four separate incidents after being detected by weapons scanners.

Other than these four incidents, no other weapons have been detected by school weapons scanners, according to Henrico County Public Schools spokesperson Eileen Cox. Henrico Schools implemented weapons detection scanners in all high schools at the beginning of the school year. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

