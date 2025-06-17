Henrico water wins national 'Best Water Taste Test'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The American Water Works Association recently awarded Henrico County its annual "Best of the Best Water Taste Test" award, following multiple rounds of taste-testing from experts in the water industry.

Henrico's water was named the best-tasting of the 26 samples submitted from U.S. and Canadian localities, after those localities won their local AWWA sectional competitions. Only section winners with no violations from their respective health departments in the past year were eligible to enter the national competition.

Judges tasted each sample and evaluated them based on odor, flavor and aftertaste at the association’s annual conference in Denver on June 11. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

