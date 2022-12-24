Watch Now
Henrico issues warning to drivers following 'significant" water main break

Parham Road water main break
Posted at 7:43 AM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 07:43:59-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County issued a travel warning for drivers following a 'significant water main break."

The break is located at the Beverly Hills Shopping Center along Parham Road south near Patterson Avenue in the West End.

The break was discovered at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 24.

"Henrico County and Virginia State Utilities and VDOT personnel were contacted and are on scene presently," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "This situation will impact morning and holiday traffic for an unknown amount of time. We are asking the motoring public to try to avoid the area if possible."

While the exact cause of the water main break was not released, temperatures through the region dipped into single digits overnight.

Saturday morning temperatures were the coldest in Richmond since January 7, 2018, and wind chills were near or below zero.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

