HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A water main break on Church Road Tuesday morning has damaged the roadway and is impacting water pressure for nearby residents.

Henrico Police said they responded to reports of the water main break around 2:40 a.m. and found significant road damage just east of Wilde Lake Drive.

They will remain on the scene to assist with road closures while it is being repaired by public utilities crews.

Stay on WTVR.com for updates.