Henrico provides overnight water crisis update

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Water is being restored to parts of eastern Henrico on Wednesday morning, according to county officials.

"Overnight, Public Utilities crews were able to pull some water from south of the Richmond Raceway area and distribute throughout the system," a spokesperson said early Wednesday. "We have restored some service west of the Mechanicsville Turnpike. Crews are still working tirelessly to restore water service farther east."

Henrico declared a local state of emergency, calling on local and possible state partners, after a water main break rendered nearly half of the county without water or with low water pressure levels Tuesday morning.

"Water is still available for residents at the Eastern Government Center (3820 Nine Mile Road )and the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (1440 N Laburnum Avenue). Both bottled water and tank trucks are available," a county official advised. "You will need to bring a container if you wish to fill from the tank truck."

Henrico County Water Issues Update: Full Press Conference

According to county officials, the issue started when Monday's winter storm caused power outages and flooding at Richmond's water treatment facility.

County officials said then disconnected its feeds from the city's system and opted to serve all users from the Water Treatment Facility on Three Chopt Road.

Then Tuesday morning, a water main break was reported in Sandston, disrupting a line carrying water from the western part of the county to the eastern part of the county.

Impacted areas included communities east of Interstate 95, including Sandston, Fairfield, Highland Springs, Varina, and White Oak.

A boil water advisory is not in effect for the county and water is safe to drink where it is available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

