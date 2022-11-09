Henrico voters support money for new schools, parks, and other projects

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico voters continued their strong support of county bond referendums Tuesday by overwhelmingly endorsing the $511.4-million package proposed by Henrico officials.

All four referendum questions – authorizing the sale of general obligation bonds to fund projects for county schools, recreation and parks facilities, sewer and drainage projects, and fire and public safety projects – passed with at least 84% of the vote. (The latter earned the highest level of support among the four questions, with nearly 90% of voters endorsing it.) Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.