HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- When the school bells ring on Sept. 8, the vast majority of Henrico County Public Schools students will be walking down their school hallways, filling up their lockers and catching up with friends in the school cafeteria. But more than 1,700 of the district’s students will remain at home receiving virtual education. Henrico Virtual Academy, the district’s first online school, will open this fall. Click here to read Anna Bryson's report on the Henrico Citizen.
More than half of students registered for Henrico Virtual Academy live in Fairfield, Varina districts
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 16:16:51-04
