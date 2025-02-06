Multiple people arrested in Henrico vandalism spree which saw 34 victims in one night

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico police have arrested multiple people believed to be responsible for a series of vandalisms that occurred last fall.

Aaron Webb, 23, of Prince George, along with two brothers, Dakota Winters, 27, and Sequoiya Winters, 23, of Hopewell and Lunenburg, face multiple felony charges for their involvement in the crimes, authorities announced.

The arrests stem from a vandalism spree that left dozens of car windows shattered and several vehicles broken into, alongside a BB gun shooting rampage down Broad Street, causing thousands of dollars in damage in Richmond and Henrico County’s East End.

The wave of destruction last October and November left residents frustrated and anxious.

"We’re going to make sure we’re doing everything we can to bring closure to these types of cases and hopefully it will send a message to individuals that you just don’t come to Henrico County and commit vandalism across the county and think you’re going to get away with it," Henrico Police Chief Eric English said while providing an update on the case Thursday.

Supervisor Tyrone Nelson expressed his hope for resolution for the affected residents.

“It does amaze me that someone would come from Lunenburg, Hopewell, or wherever to try to do us harm but that’s the world we live in," he said. "We can’t control other people, we just do what we can in Henrico to be supportive of our citizens."

The investigation, which involved multiple jurisdictions including Richmond police, was aided by security videos that captured some of the vandalism as they happened.

Authorities indicated that the work on the case is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

