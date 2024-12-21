Prince George man arrested in connection to 'vandalism spree' in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Prince George County man is charged in connection to what Henrico police are calling a "vandalism spree" in November.

Aaron Webb, 23, of Prince George, was arrested on Friday.

Police said Webb is charged with 10 felony counts of vandalism and 11 misdemeanors for incidents that happened overnight from Nov. 15 to 16. The original release from police said there were 10 reports of vandalism to several businesses and vehicles.

Evidence indicates Webb may be connected to crimes in neighboring jurisdictions, including Richmond, VCU, Colonial Heights and Prince George, according to police.

“We appreciate our community members’ patience as our detectives worked as quickly and thoroughly as possible to investigate these vandalisms that occurred across the county,” said Henrico Police spokesperson Karina Bolster. “The safety and security of our residents is our mission as an agency, one that will continue throughout the holiday season.”

Anyone with more information is asked to email police@henrico.gov or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok