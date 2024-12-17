Henrico police working to solve rape case from 1987 using new technology

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police in Henrico County hope that new technology will help them solve a rape case from 1987.

The rape was reported on April 13, 1987, in the 200 block of Carleigh Court in the Colonial Apartments complex. Police said the 22-year-old victim was raped at knife-point between 2 and 3 p.m. on a Monday in broad daylight.

“The offender was waiting inside the victim’s home when she returned from running an errand,” Cold Case Detective J. Schihl said. “He cut through a back screen door to get inside before violating the victim.”

Henrico's Cold Case Review Team was able to release an advanced composite of what the person of interest may look like now.

“We believe this person had committed a violent act like this before,” Schihl said. “In the late 1980s, there were several serial rapes that had occurred in the Metro Richmond area.”



The suspect was described as a white man in his mid-to-late 20s. He was about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighed between 170 and 180 pounds. He wore a work uniform similar to those of delivery drivers, maintenance or utility workers.

Police said evidence was able to be retested and they have a new lead, but are unable to share specifics at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Henrico Police Cold Case Review Team by clicking here or calling 804-501-5848. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

