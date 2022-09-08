Watch Now
Developer plans to put Henrico tower at Gaskins Road and Patterson Avenue

The intersection of Gaskins Road and Patterson Avenue in Henrico County, Va.
Posted at 10:02 AM, Sep 08, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A plot of undeveloped land in western Henrico that for decades has been approved for a residential high-rise is in the hands of a new owner who’s planning just that. Developer Louis Salomonsky is in the early stages of planning a residential tower at the southwest corner of Gaskins Road and Patterson Avenue, after an entity tied to his Historic Housing development firm bought the roughly 7-acre site at 711 Old Gaskins Road for $1.3 million last month. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

