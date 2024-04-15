Henrico-based Terravive rolls out next wave of compostable food-service products

RICHMOND, Va. -- A locally based company that makes compostable cutlery, plates and other food-service products is bringing new offerings to the table.

Terravive recently started to ship its next wave of offerings, including shopping bags, disposable gloves for food preparation, three-compartment plates and parchment paper to wrap sandwiches and burritos.

Now selling about 100 different products, Terravive pitches its offerings as environmentally friendly alternatives to similar disposable items made of plastic, according to founder and CEO Julianna Keeling. The company’s products are made out of sugar cane and corn-based starch sourced from domestic crops.

