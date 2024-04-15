Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico-based Terravive rolls out next wave of compostable food-service products

terravive-swider-keeling-2048x1289.jpg
BizSense
terravive-swider-keeling-2048x1289.jpg
Posted at 6:24 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 06:24:30-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A locally based company that makes compostable cutlery, plates and other food-service products is bringing new offerings to the table.

Terravive recently started to ship its next wave of offerings, including shopping bags, disposable gloves for food preparation, three-compartment plates and parchment paper to wrap sandwiches and burritos.

Now selling about 100 different products, Terravive pitches its offerings as environmentally friendly alternatives to similar disposable items made of plastic, according to founder and CEO Julianna Keeling. The company’s products are made out of sugar cane and corn-based starch sourced from domestic crops.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone