Henrico issues temporary burn ban: 'A small spark could turn into a significant event'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County issued a temporary burn ban on Wednesday, March 26, due to drought-like conditions and the potential for high winds.

"We’re at a point where vegetation is dry and therefore highly combustible," Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Scott Sutton said. "And with the forecast calling for high winds and low humidity, even a small spark could turn into a significant event."

Henrico Fire officials expect the ban to be in place through Friday at the earliest.

"We’re looking for these conditions to improve before we let the ban expire," Sutton said.

The ban prohibits open-air burning of yard waste, agricultural burns, and recreational fires (backyard fire pits, Solo Stoves, burn barrels, etc.)

You can contact the Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office at 804-501-4914.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

